More than 1,200 Cook County nurses plan to walk off the job Thursday

Cook County Health is preparing for a potential nurses strike and it could affect patient care.

Over 1,200 nurses who have been working without a new deal since November plan to walk off the job Thursday at Stroger Hospital on the Near West Side; Provident Hospital in Washington Park; and Cermak Health Services, which provides health care to inmates at Cook County Jail.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Labor Relations Board said that nearly 400 of them shouldn't be allowed to strike because their absence could create a danger to the public.

Cook County Health is considering postponing elective surgeries and rescheduling appointments if the strike happens, the Tribune reported.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP