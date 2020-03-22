CPD called to break up two parties after stay-at-home order

Chicago police officers were called to break up two parties Saturday, one in Austin and the other in Noble Square, after the state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect.

Overnight, officers received calls of a house party in the 4900 block of West Van Buren Street and near the intersection of Greenview Avenue and Blackhawk Street, Chicago police said.

Groups were made to leave at both locations and no arrests or citations were issued, police said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE