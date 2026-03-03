Fabianna Brown: Chicago girl reported missing
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday on the city’s West Side.
What we know:
Fabianna Brown was last seen leaving the area of the 4700 block of West Flournoy Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.
Fabianna Brown | CPD
Brown is described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 190 pounds. She also has a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing a black bodysuit, a green jacket and black slippers.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8255 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.