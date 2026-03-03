Fabianna Brown: Chicago girl reported missing

The Brief Fabianna Brown, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the 4700 block of West Flournoy. She was wearing a black bodysuit, green jacket and black slippers. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Fabianna Brown was last seen leaving the area of the 4700 block of West Flournoy Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

Fabianna Brown | CPD

Brown is described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 190 pounds. She also has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black bodysuit, a green jacket and black slippers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8255 or call 911.