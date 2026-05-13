CTA bus driver kidnapped at knifepoint, suspect arrested: police

The Brief A person threatened a CTA bus driver with a sharp object, forcing her to keep driving early Wednesday. The 57-year-old driver escaped by climbing out of a bus window; the suspect fled but was later arrested. No injuries were reported, and charges were pending.



A person is in custody after police say he threatened a CTA bus driver with a weapon and forced her to keep driving early Wednesday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

CTA bus driver escapes Chicago kidnapping

What we know:

The incident happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Pulaski Road.

According to police, a male was riding a CTA bus when he pulled out a sharp object and told the driver not to stop.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, followed those instructions for a short time. At some point, she managed to escape by climbing out of a bus window.

The suspect then left the scene, police said.

Officers later found and arrested him. Charges were pending.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the suspect, including his age or where he was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"The Chicago Police Department is CTA's primary law enforcement partner, and it was their swift actions that led to the immediate apprehension of the person responsible for the incident," the CTA said in a statement.

"The CTA will be working in close coordination with local law enforcement to assist the investigation. We are committed to ensuring that felony upgrades are aggressively pursued in this case."