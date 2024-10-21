Drive-by shooting near CTA station leaves 1 dead

The Brief A 27-year-old man was fatally shot outside the CTA Red Line Morse station in Rogers Park on Sunday night after shots were fired from a black SUV. No arrests have been made, and Area Three detectives are investigating.



A man was shot and killed while standing outside a CTA Red Line station Sunday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Shots were fired at the 27-year-old from a black SUV around 8:30 p.m. outside the Morse station at 1358 W. Morse Ave., according to Chicago police. He was struck once in the lower back and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet revealed his identity.

One witness was helping a local band set up for the evening at a nearby establishment when the shots were fired.

"I think about fifteen rounds went off," he said. "It took about three or four to register, ‘we gotta take cover.’"

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.