1 killed, another injured in I-80 wrong-way crash in Joliet, ISP says
JOLIET, Ill. - One person was killed and another injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet on Monday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:14 a.m. on the I-80 westbound lanes at Briggs Street, according to the Illinois State Police.
A car was traveling the wrong way when it collided with a semi-truck, police said.
Two occupants were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One of them later died.
Officials have not yet identified the person.
All westbound lanes were shut down for multiple hours but reopened around 4 p.m.