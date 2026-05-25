1 killed, another injured in I-80 wrong-way crash in Joliet, ISP says

One person was killed and another injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet on Monday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:14 a.m. on the I-80 westbound lanes at Briggs Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

A car was traveling the wrong way when it collided with a semi-truck, police said.

Two occupants were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One of them later died.

Officials have not yet identified the person.

All westbound lanes were shut down for multiple hours but reopened around 4 p.m.