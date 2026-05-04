Ex-Waukegan police officer convicted of reckless conduct during 2023 arrest

A former Waukegan police officer was found guilty of misdemeanor reckless conduct during an arrest in December of 2023.

What we know:

Richard Tabisz was also acquitted of a felony charge of official misconduct and misdemeanor battery in the bench trial, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges stemmed from a Dec. 14, 2023, incident in which Tabisz was seen yanking a suspect arrested in connection with an alleged domestic battery to the ground. The suspect’s head hit the pavement.

Waukegan police said the evidence of the incident came from several body-worn camera recordings.

Tabisz was later placed on administrative leave. He was indicted in January of 2024 and was fired from the police department in March of 2024.

What they're saying:

"We cannot permit rogue police officers to harm civilians. Aside from hurting a fellow human being, these criminal actions undermine public trust in the system and are offensive to good police officers who protect the community every day," said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart in a statement.

Rinehart added, "In this case, the victim was handcuffed, vulnerable, and unable to protect himself during the fall caused by the officer. The former officer crossed the line, and the Court correctly found that the defendant’s criminal conduct caused harm to the victim. We respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the Court in acquitting the former officer of the misdemeanor ‘Battery’ charge and felony ‘Official Misconduct’ charge."

What's next:

Tabisz is scheduled to be sentenced on June 11.