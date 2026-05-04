A cup of coffee that sends kids to music class? It exists on Chicago's West Side

The Brief BandWith Chicago will open Unison, a new coffee shop in East Garfield Park, on May 16 with a grand opening celebration. All proceeds from Unison support BandWith’s free music and performing arts programs for youth. The shop is currently in a soft opening phase, with a morning happy hour offering $1 drip coffee until 10 a.m.



In East Garfield Park, a nonprofit that gave hundreds of kids their first instrument is now giving the neighborhood its first real gathering place in years.

BandWith Chicago is opening Unison, a coffee shop at 148 S. California Ave., with a grand opening set for May 16.

The shop began a soft opening on April 9, the same day it joined in celebrating the 14th anniversary of the Garfield Park Community Council. Unison is connected to BandWith’s new Performing Arts Center and Community Hub but has its own entrance on California Avenue.

Why it matters:

East Garfield Park has experienced the loss of businesses and shared spaces over time. Unison is designed to fill that gap, not just as a place to grab coffee, but as a daily gathering point for the neighborhood.

"The idea is to create a place where people can come in, spend time, and be around each other," BandWith said in a statement. "We are choosing to be together, here, and that act of togetherness is the point."

All proceeds from the coffee shop go directly toward BandWith’s free community programs.

About BandWith Chicago:

BandWith Chicago was founded in 2013 after the band program was cut from LEARN Charter School in East Garfield Park due to budget cuts. Executive Director Annie Palomino launched the nonprofit to keep free music instruction alive in the community. Since then, BandWith has connected more than 700 young people, ages 5 to 21, with arts instructors and mentors.

The organization’s free in-school and after-school programs serve more than 175 students annually in East Garfield Park. Programs include band, drumline, choir, dance, and sound engineering.

BandWith recently completed a full transformation of the former Loyal Casket Factory at 148 S. California Ave. into a performing arts center and community hub. The building includes a professional recording studio, music library, dance studio, and community room.

What's on the menu:

During the soft opening phase, Unison is serving coffee, espresso drinks, pastries, and a morning happy hour until 10 a.m.: $1 drip coffee, $2 espresso, and $3 cortados.

Upcoming events:

The May 16 grand opening runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be followed by a Sound Session in BandWith’s Music Library featuring Brazilian guitarist and composer Luciano Antonio from 3 to 5 p.m.

On May 23 at 2 p.m., BandWith presents "Rebirth of Blue," a tribute to 100 years of Miles Davis performed by D-Composed, a Chicago-based Black chamber music collective.

Unison is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.