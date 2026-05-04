Indiana man charged in string of armed robberies involving food delivery drivers, police say
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Police in northwest Indiana have arrested a man in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers, authorities said.
What we know:
Michigan City police are investigating a string of armed robberies involving food delivery drivers that occurred between April 28 and April 30.
As part of the investigation, 26-year-old Julius Harris was taken into custody the evening of May 1. He is charged with three counts of robbery, each a Level 3 felony, police said.
Pictured is 26-year-old Julius Harris.
Harris was given a $25,000 cash-only bond.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about the robberies or the victims.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance video related to the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Lewis at 219-874-3221.
Tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-342-STOP or online here.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Michigan City Police Department.