Indiana man charged in string of armed robberies involving food delivery drivers, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old man was arrested in northwest Indiana in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers. The robberies occurred in Michigan City between April 28 and April 30, and the suspect faces three Level 3 felony robbery charges with a $25,000 cash-only bond. Police are continuing to investigate and are asking the public to provide information or surveillance video.



Police in northwest Indiana have arrested a man in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers, authorities said.

What we know:

Michigan City police are investigating a string of armed robberies involving food delivery drivers that occurred between April 28 and April 30.

As part of the investigation, 26-year-old Julius Harris was taken into custody the evening of May 1. He is charged with three counts of robbery, each a Level 3 felony, police said.

Pictured is 26-year-old Julius Harris. Expand

Harris was given a $25,000 cash-only bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the robberies or the victims.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance video related to the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Lewis at 219-874-3221.

Tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-342-STOP or online here.