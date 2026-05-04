Chicago-area man sentenced to 50 years for deadly shooting outside party

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The Brief A Chicago-area man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting. Prosecutors said he killed a man sitting in a parked car outside a party in Montgomery. He must serve the full sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder.



A Chicago-area man has been sentenced to decades in prison for fatally shooting a man who was sitting in a parked car outside a party five years ago.

What to know:

Ladarius A. Parker, 27, was sentenced Monday to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the 2021 killing of 30-year-old Christopher B. McMorris.

Parker was attending a party on May 2, 2021, when he shot and killed McMorris who was in a vehicle parked outside in the 1700 block of Stonegate Drive in Montgomery.

Parker was arrested on Jan. 7, 2022 in Freeport. Last March, he was convicted of one count of first-degree murder.

What they're saying:

"Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s actions and holds him accountable for taking a life," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland said in a statement. "While no sentence can restore what has been taken, it is my hope that this outcome provides a measure of justice and continued support for the victim’s loved ones."

What's next:

Parker is required by law to serve his entire sentence. He received credit for 1,576 days served in the Kane County Jail.