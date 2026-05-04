Man charged after police recover drugs, stolen gun in Joliet raid

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The Brief A Joliet man was arrested after a narcotics investigation uncovered drugs and guns. Police say one weapon was modified for automatic fire and another was stolen. He now faces multiple felony drug and weapons charges.



A Joliet man is facing multiple felony charges after police say a narcotics investigation led to the seizure of drugs and firearms, including a modified handgun capable of automatic fire.

What to know:

Roscoe Norals III, 28, was arrested April 30 after officers executed a search warrant at his home in the 400 block of Dixon Avenue, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Investigators said they recovered suspected cocaine, heroin and cannabis during the search, along with two .45-caliber handguns. Police said one gun had been modified with a switch, making it capable of automatic fire, and appeared to have a defaced serial number.

The second handgun had previously been reported stolen from Missouri.

Norals was arrested without incident and charged with:

Three Counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Three Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon

Defacing Identification Marks of Firearm

Armed Habitual Criminal

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

What they're saying:

"We will not cease pursuing those who choose to engage in this kind of illegal activity," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a statement. "The presence of both narcotics and illegal firearms in our neighborhoods puts lives at risk, fuels violence, and undermines the sense of safety our residents deserve."