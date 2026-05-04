Man charged after police recover drugs, stolen gun in Joliet raid
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man is facing multiple felony charges after police say a narcotics investigation led to the seizure of drugs and firearms, including a modified handgun capable of automatic fire.
What to know:
Roscoe Norals III, 28, was arrested April 30 after officers executed a search warrant at his home in the 400 block of Dixon Avenue, according to the Joliet Police Department.
Investigators said they recovered suspected cocaine, heroin and cannabis during the search, along with two .45-caliber handguns. Police said one gun had been modified with a switch, making it capable of automatic fire, and appeared to have a defaced serial number.
The second handgun had previously been reported stolen from Missouri.
Norals was arrested without incident and charged with:
- Three Counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Three Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver
- Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon
- Defacing Identification Marks of Firearm
- Armed Habitual Criminal
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
What they're saying:
"We will not cease pursuing those who choose to engage in this kind of illegal activity," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a statement. "The presence of both narcotics and illegal firearms in our neighborhoods puts lives at risk, fuels violence, and undermines the sense of safety our residents deserve."
The Source: The information in this report came from the Joliet Police Department.