Chicago weather: Blowing dust expected ahead of possible severe storms

The Brief Sunny and warm conditions bring highs into the upper 70s and low 80s across Chicago. A blowing dust advisory and strong winds may reduce visibility this afternoon. There is a chance for severe storms tonight, followed by cooler, mostly cloudy conditions into midweek.



Chicago's weather today will be fantastic with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

What to expect:

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect in LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties until 6 p.m. Drops in visibility are possible this afternoon with winds up to 30-35 mph.

There is a chance for strong to severe storms with gusty wind and hail possible this evening into tonight. We have a marginal (Level 1/5 from Chicago/west/north) and a slight (Level 2/5 southeast of I-80) where there is a small tornado risk.

What's next:

We have mostly cloudy skies holding on through Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. There is also a lingering chance for rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny with highs near 60. Thursday will be much of the same with sunshine and highs around 60.

We will end the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. This weekend will be sunny and mild! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s. Our normal high today is 66.