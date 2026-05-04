Chicago-area man found guilty of sexually abusing daughter of girlfriend

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The Brief A Kane County jury found a man guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors said the offense involved a minor between 2018 and 2020. Sentencing is scheduled for July, and he must register as a sex offender for life.



A suburban man has been found guilty of sexually abusing the daughter of a woman he was dating in Kane County.

What to know:

Remigio Sanchez Aguilar, 47, was convicted on April 28 after evidence showed he had been in a dating relationship with the victim’s mother during the time of the offense, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the victim was lying on a mattress in the living room when Sanchez Aguilar reached over and touched her genitalia.

Under Illinois law, Sanchez Aguilar will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

What they're saying:

"The verdict reflects the strength and courage it takes for victims to come forward," Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Alexandra Storto said in a statement. "Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse is a profound violation of personal dignity and safety. The victim showed immense bravery by disclosing her abuse."

What's next:

Sanchez Aguilar, of Aurora, has a court appearance scheduled for July 9 for post-trial motions and sentencing at the Kane County Judicial Center.