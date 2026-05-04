Evanston Township High School names Lauren Lapkus as 2026 commencement speaker

The Brief Evanston Township High School announced alum Lauren Lapkus as its 2026 commencement speaker. Lapkus is an Emmy-nominated actress known for roles in TV, film and podcasting. The ceremony is set for May 17 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.



An Evanston Township High School graduate who built a career in television, film and comedy will return to campus this month to address the Class of 2026.

ETHS District 202 announced on Sunday that Emmy-nominated actress, writer and comedian Lauren Lapkus, Class of 2004, as this year’s commencement speaker.

District leaders said they invite an alumnus each year to speak at commencement.

The backstory:

Lapkus has appeared in a range of television and film projects, including a role in the upcoming HBO Max series "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," where she reprises her character Denise from "The Big Bang Theory."

She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Susan Fischer on Netflix’s "Orange Is the New Black." Her film credits include "Jurassic World."

School officials said Lapkus’ career reflects a blend of performance, writing and improvisation rooted in Chicago’s comedy scene.

Dig deeper:

While at ETHS, Lapkus worked as an actor, writer and director for the student-produced sketch comedy show YAMO, and contributed as a writer and editor for the school newspaper, The Evanstonian.

Lauren Lapkus | Photo on left from April 2026 via Getty \ Photo on right from early 2000s via Evanston Township High School District 202.

What they're saying:

"ETHS is honored to welcome Lauren Lapkus back to Evanston, where so much of her journey began, to help celebrate this milestone moment for our graduates," the district said in a press release.

What's next:

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Further information about the event is available HERE.