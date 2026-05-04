All-clear given after northwest suburban Costco evacuated due to bomb threat

The Brief A bomb threat at a Costco in Lake in the Hills prompted an evacuation and a large police response Monday afternoon. Authorities, including a bomb squad and canine unit, searched the property; no injuries were reported. Officials have not released details about the suspect.



A bomb threat at a Costco in Chicago’s northwest suburbs prompted an evacuation and a large police response Monday afternoon, authorities said.

As of around 6 p.m., Lake in the Hills police gave the all-clear, saying there is no longer a threat and no injuries were reported.

What we know:

Police responded to the store about 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Randall Road after receiving a report of a person claiming to be bringing a pipe bomb.

The store was evacuated, and officers secured the area.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office also responded with its bomb squad and an explosives detection canine unit, police said.

As of about 5:45 p.m., authorities were conducting a thorough search of the property.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Public urged to avoid Costco in Chicago’s northwest suburbs as police investigate (FOX Chicago )

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the person who made the threat.

The investigation into the incident has concluded, police said.