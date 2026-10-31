Firefighters work to extinguish blaze in south Chicago suburb Blue Island

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The Brief Firefighters in Blue Island, a suburb south of Chicago, are working to extinguish a fire near Western and Union avenues. At this time, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. First responders are working with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing for those impacted by the fire.



Fire crews are working to extinguish a blaze in the south Chicago suburb of Blue Island.

No one hurt in blaze

What they're saying:

According to a press release from the city of Blue island, the Blue Island Fire Department, with assistance from neighboring fire departments, is working to extinguish a fire near the intersectio of Western and Union avenues.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

What's next:

Law enforcement officials are working with the American Red Cross to find temporary housing for those impacted by the fire.

City officials say they will release additional information as it becomes available.