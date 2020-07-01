Five homes engulfed in Belmont Central blaze

article

At least five homes were engulfed by flames Wednesday afternoon in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of North Mason Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm as the flames spread between four homes and a coach house, Merritt said.

No civilians were hurt, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, Merritt said.

The fire was extinguished by 3:20 p.m.