Five homes engulfed in Belmont Central blaze
CHICAGO - At least five homes were engulfed by flames Wednesday afternoon in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.
Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of North Mason Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm as the flames spread between four homes and a coach house, Merritt said.
No civilians were hurt, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, Merritt said.
The fire was extinguished by 3:20 p.m.