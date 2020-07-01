Expand / Collapse search

Five homes engulfed in Belmont Central blaze

Published 
Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Fire crews responded July 1, 2020, to a fire in the 2400 block of North Mason Avenue. | Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO - At least five homes were engulfed by flames Wednesday afternoon in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 2:20 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of North Mason Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm as the flames spread between four homes and a coach house, Merritt said.

No civilians were hurt, but one firefighter was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, Merritt said.

The fire was extinguished by 3:20 p.m.