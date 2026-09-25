Ford Heights officials charged in alleged scheme to spend village money on casino trips

The Brief Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged 11 current and former Ford Heights officials and employees with 79 felony counts over alleged misuse of municipal funds. Prosecutors allege the defendants used village money for airfare, hotels and personal casino trips in Las Vegas and Michigan City. Investigators from Raoul’s office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office also searched Ford Heights Municipal Hall, with arraignments scheduled for Sept. 30.



Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced felony charges Friday against 11 current and former elected officials and employees of the village of Ford Heights, alleging they illegally used municipal funds for personal vacations and casino trips.

Ford Heights investigation

What we know:

Raoul's office alleges the defendants participated in a scheme to use taxpayer money to pay for airfare, hotel accommodations and other spending during personal trips to casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michigan City, Indiana.

"Elected officials and civil servants are rightfully held to a higher standard, making it especially egregious when someone in power intentionally steals from the taxpayers they are supposed to be serving," Raoul said.

In all, Raoul filed 79 felony counts, including theft of governmental property and official misconduct.

The defendants are:

Antone Adams, 59, of Chicago Heights

Annie R. Coulter, 74, of Ford Heights, a former mayor

Nyree D. Ford, 53, of Ford Heights, the village clerk

Allis Franklin, 78, of Ford Heights

Mary Matthews Graziano, 65, of Ford Heights

Johnny A. Griffin, 67, of Ford Heights, a current village trustee

Scottie L. Hatten, 38, of Hazel Crest, a former village trustee

LaDell L. Jones, 61, of Ford Heights, a former village trustee

Dedra D. Lee, 65, of Ford Heights

Antoina T. McMichales, 56, of Ford Heights, a former village trustee

James E. Morgan, 48, of Ford Heights, a current village trustee

Investigators from Raoul's Criminal Division and officers from the Cook County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at Ford Heights Municipal Hall.

"The abuses of power alleged in this case are an affront to the people of Ford Heights, who deserve to have their elected officials conduct themselves with honesty and integrity," Sheriff Tom Dart said.

What's next:

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 30.

Raoul's office said Deputy Bureau Chief Jonas Harger and Assistant Attorney General Nemura Pencyla are prosecuting the cases for the Public Integrity Bureau.