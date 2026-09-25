Ford Heights officials charged in alleged scheme to spend village money on casino trips
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced felony charges Friday against 11 current and former elected officials and employees of the village of Ford Heights, alleging they illegally used municipal funds for personal vacations and casino trips.
Ford Heights investigation
What we know:
Raoul's office alleges the defendants participated in a scheme to use taxpayer money to pay for airfare, hotel accommodations and other spending during personal trips to casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michigan City, Indiana.
"Elected officials and civil servants are rightfully held to a higher standard, making it especially egregious when someone in power intentionally steals from the taxpayers they are supposed to be serving," Raoul said.
In all, Raoul filed 79 felony counts, including theft of governmental property and official misconduct.
The defendants are:
- Antone Adams, 59, of Chicago Heights
- Annie R. Coulter, 74, of Ford Heights, a former mayor
- Nyree D. Ford, 53, of Ford Heights, the village clerk
- Allis Franklin, 78, of Ford Heights
- Mary Matthews Graziano, 65, of Ford Heights
- Johnny A. Griffin, 67, of Ford Heights, a current village trustee
- Scottie L. Hatten, 38, of Hazel Crest, a former village trustee
- LaDell L. Jones, 61, of Ford Heights, a former village trustee
- Dedra D. Lee, 65, of Ford Heights
- Antoina T. McMichales, 56, of Ford Heights, a former village trustee
- James E. Morgan, 48, of Ford Heights, a current village trustee
Investigators from Raoul's Criminal Division and officers from the Cook County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at Ford Heights Municipal Hall.
"The abuses of power alleged in this case are an affront to the people of Ford Heights, who deserve to have their elected officials conduct themselves with honesty and integrity," Sheriff Tom Dart said.
What's next:
The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 30.
Raoul's office said Deputy Bureau Chief Jonas Harger and Assistant Attorney General Nemura Pencyla are prosecuting the cases for the Public Integrity Bureau.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.