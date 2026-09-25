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Ford Heights officials charged in alleged scheme to spend village money on casino trips

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago
Ford Heights
Published September 25, 2026 3:25 PM CDT
Published September 25, 2026 3:25 PM CDT
Attorney General investigates Ford Heights municipal building
Attorney General investigates Ford Heights municipal building

Attorney General investigates Ford Heights municipal building

Investigators with the Illinois attorney general's office were at the Ford Heights Municipal Building Thursday as authorities provided few details about an apparent investigation.

The Brief

    • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul charged 11 current and former Ford Heights officials and employees with 79 felony counts over alleged misuse of municipal funds. 
    • Prosecutors allege the defendants used village money for airfare, hotels and personal casino trips in Las Vegas and Michigan City. 
    • Investigators from Raoul’s office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office also searched Ford Heights Municipal Hall, with arraignments scheduled for Sept. 30.

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced felony charges Friday against 11 current and former elected officials and employees of the village of Ford Heights, alleging they illegally used municipal funds for personal vacations and casino trips.

Ford Heights investigation

What we know:

Raoul's office alleges the defendants participated in a scheme to use taxpayer money to pay for airfare, hotel accommodations and other spending during personal trips to casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michigan City, Indiana.

"Elected officials and civil servants are rightfully held to a higher standard, making it especially egregious when someone in power intentionally steals from the taxpayers they are supposed to be serving," Raoul said.

In all, Raoul filed 79 felony counts, including theft of governmental property and official misconduct.

The defendants are:

  • Antone Adams, 59, of Chicago Heights
  • Annie R. Coulter, 74, of Ford Heights, a former mayor
  • Nyree D. Ford, 53, of Ford Heights, the village clerk
  • Allis Franklin, 78, of Ford Heights
  • Mary Matthews Graziano, 65, of Ford Heights
  • Johnny A. Griffin, 67, of Ford Heights, a current village trustee
  • Scottie L. Hatten, 38, of Hazel Crest, a former village trustee
  • LaDell L. Jones, 61, of Ford Heights, a former village trustee
  • Dedra D. Lee, 65, of Ford Heights
  • Antoina T. McMichales, 56, of Ford Heights, a former village trustee
  • James E. Morgan, 48, of Ford Heights, a current village trustee

Investigators from Raoul's Criminal Division and officers from the Cook County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at Ford Heights Municipal Hall.

"The abuses of power alleged in this case are an affront to the people of Ford Heights, who deserve to have their elected officials conduct themselves with honesty and integrity," Sheriff Tom Dart said.

What's next:

The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 30.

Raoul's office said Deputy Bureau Chief Jonas Harger and Assistant Attorney General Nemura Pencyla are prosecuting the cases for the Public Integrity Bureau.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

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