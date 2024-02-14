Homer Glen residents rally against proposed street widening, citing safety concerns

Residents are up in arms about a potential street widening project in rural Homer Glen.

They are hoping to show up and convince the county board to vote against the project this week.

The concern is about 143rd Street from Lemont Road to Bell Road.

It's about a three-and-a-half-mile stretch and is rural — but also residential. The proposal would expand the two-lane road to a five-lane road.

Residents say they are concerned the project will make the area much more noisy and less safe.

"They want to keep it slower, safer. We have schools on this road. I have been here standing in my backyard and seen trucks speeding off of 355 where buses are coming out of school, and they are going to the east, screeching tires, and you pray that all these kids are gonna be safe," said resident Christy Nahser.

FOX 32 has reached out to the Will County Executive's Office for comment, and we are still waiting for a reply.

The meeting starts Thursday at 9 a.m.