Illinois man arrested for possessing child pornography

A 23-year-old Illinois man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at Tristan Smith's house in Polo following an investigation involving child pornography.

Investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Smith, Illinois State Police said.

Five weapons were also recovered during the search.

Smith is being held at the Ogle County Jail, pending a bond hearing.

No further information was provided by police.