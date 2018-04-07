Illinois State Police conduct roadside safety checks Saturdays in April

article

The Illinois State Police will be conducting roadside safety checks beginning Saturday in Cook County.

The checks will happen each Saturday in April at several locations, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The checks will take place at Interstate 94 southbound and 87th Street Saturday; at Interstate 55 southbound and Harlem Avenue on April 14; at Interstate 290 westbound and 1st Avenue on April 21; and Interstate 94 southbound and 87th Street on April 28.

Officers will be focused on identifying those driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois Vehicle Code and criminal violations, the statement said.

Drivers driving unsafely, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages will also be a focus, according to the statement.