Open phone, open bottle: Illinois secretary of state compares distracted driving to drunk driving

The Secretary of State kicked off National Teen Driver Safety Week by unveiling a new approach to combat distracted driving.

Together with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the Illinois State Police (ISP) and road safety advocates, Alexi Giannoulias announced a three-part plan.

First, all teens applying for a driver's permit will be required to watch a video detailing the consequences of distracted driving.

Second, areas prone to crashes will be designated as "distracted driver corridors."

And third, law enforcement will receive additional funding for prevention efforts.

"Tragically, distracted driving has become the drunk driving of our time," said Giannoulias. "Driving with an open phone screen is as dangerous as driving with an open bottle."

Giannoulias said that many still consider distracted driving socially acceptable, and he is determined to change that.