Live election results: Illinois U.S. Senate 2026

The Brief The Illinois U.S. Senate seat held by Dick Durbin is open for the first time since he was elected in 1996. U.S. senators serve six-year terms, with elections staggered, so roughly one-third of the Senate is up for reelection every two years. Illinois’ other senator, Tammy Duckworth, is not up for reelection until 2028.



The seat held by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is open for the first time since he was first elected to the Senate in 1996, during the Clinton administration.

Illinois' sitting lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, is the Democratic nominee and will face Don Tracy, an attorney and former chairman of the Illinois GOP.

Stratton is in prime position to win, as Illinois has not elected a Republican senator since 2010. She would be the state's second-ever Black woman U.S. senator.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois U.S. Senate Results

Illinois Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.

About the Illinois U.S. Senate race

U.S. senators are elected to six-year terms.

Senators' terms are staggered, meaning only about one-third of the chamber is up for reelection in a given election year.

Illinois' other U.S. senator, Tammy Duckworth, won't be up for reelection until 2028.