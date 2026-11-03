Live election results: Illinois U.S. Senate 2026
CHICAGO - The seat held by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is open for the first time since he was first elected to the Senate in 1996, during the Clinton administration.
Illinois' sitting lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, is the Democratic nominee and will face Don Tracy, an attorney and former chairman of the Illinois GOP.
Stratton is in prime position to win, as Illinois has not elected a Republican senator since 2010. She would be the state's second-ever Black woman U.S. senator.
Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.
2026 Illinois U.S. Senate Results
Illinois Election Results 2026
For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.
About the Illinois U.S. Senate race
U.S. senators are elected to six-year terms.
Senators' terms are staggered, meaning only about one-third of the chamber is up for reelection in a given election year.
Illinois' other U.S. senator, Tammy Duckworth, won't be up for reelection until 2028.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Chicago’s 2026 Illinois election results coverage and background information about U.S. Senate terms and Illinois’ Senate seats.