Images released of suspects wanted for damaging windows on Pink Line

Police released images Monday of people suspected of damaging a CTA train car last week in Lawndale on the West Side.

At 1:05 a.m. Nov. 5, the suspects repeatedly kicked the windows of a Pink Line train before getting off at the Kostner station, Chicago police said.

Three males are wanted in connection with the incident, police said. One was wearing a red-colored baseball cap with a gray-colored sleeveless vest and a black hooded sweatshirt with “Jordan” written on the sleeve.

A second was wearing a red-colored jacket with a white-colored Mercedes Benz logo and a black jacket with unknown white lettering, police said. The third was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The suspects resemble those wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred Nov. 9 at the same CTA station, but detectives haven’t connected them with that incident at this time, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.