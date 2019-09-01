Indiana authorities search for missing 10-year-old girl

article

Indiana authorities are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Skylea Carmack was last seen in Gas City on Saturday afternoon. Gas City is located about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with Mario and Luigi on it, black pants, and teal Converse high top shoes. She has blue and silver fingernail polish.

Carmack is 5' tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information, pelase call Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666 or Gas City Police at 765-674-2278.

This story was reported from Chicago.