Indiana woman accused in Crete Township killings extradited to Illinois

The Brief Indiana woman Jenna Strouble is in custody in Joliet after waiving extradition on charges in a Will County triple homicide. Authorities say she faces nine murder counts in the deaths of her partner, Jacob Lambert, and his parents, found Monday in Crete Township. Police say she fled to Indiana, was arrested, made incriminating statements, and a gun tied to the killings was recovered; her next court date is March 30.



A 30-year-old Indiana woman charged in a triple homicide in south suburban Will County is now being held in custody in Joliet.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said Jenna Strouble waived extradition to Illinois during a court appearance Thursday in Lake County, Indiana. She was transported to the Will County jail Friday morning.

What we know:

Strouble faces nine counts of first-degree murder after authorities said she killed the father of her children and his parents.

Pictured is Jenna Strouble, 30. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Jacob Lambert, 32, had an on-and-off relationship with Strouble, police said.

Deputies responding early Monday to a home in the 3400 block of East Norway Trail in Crete Township found Lambert dead in a car in the driveway. His parents, Patrick Forde, 55, and Stacy Forde, 54, were found dead inside the home near the front door, authorities said.

Investigators said Strouble fled to her home in St. John, Indiana, where she was arrested by local police. Authorities said she made incriminating statements, and officers recovered a gun believed to have been used in the killings.

What's next:

Strouble is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday, March 30.