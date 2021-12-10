Justice mother, father plead for answers after teen daughter fatally shot before Thanksgiving

A suburban mother and father are demanding answers after their 15-year-old daughter was killed right before Thanksgiving.

Not only is this family grieving, but they’re furious at the fact that their daughter’s killer may still be on the street.

The father of 15-year-old Suri Davis says she aspired to be a veterinarian and choreographer. She loved to cook and was full of life.

But unfortunately, her young life was taken away two days before Thanksgiving.

Suri Davis | Provided

Suri’s parents say she had just gotten off the school bus and was walking into her family’s apartment complex along 87th Avenue in Justice.

The freshman student, however, never made it inside her home.

Hours later, she was found shot to death on the lower levels of the apartment building.

The 15-year-old’s mother and father, along with community activist Andrew Holmes, are pleading for the public to speak up if anyone saw anything.

Suri’s family says police arrested a 13-year-old suspect, but he was eventually released. The state’s attorney’s office and Justice Police are not yet confirming that detail.