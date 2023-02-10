Man, 24, shot and killed in South Shore home

A man was fatally shot Friday morning at a home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was inside a residence around 10:26 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone he knew came inside and started shooting him, police said.

The victim was struck in the face and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.