Man, 34, shot and killed in West Pullman

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was standing on the street around 2 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting in the 8900 block of South Carpenter Street, according to police.

He was shot twice in the chest and once on each arm. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.