An 80-year-old man was reported missing from South Shore.

Willie Nunn was last seen Friday morning and is missing from the 7400 block of South Exchange Avenue, Chicago police said. He may need medical attention.

He is 5-foot-9, 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is known to wear several shirts and several pairs of pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.