Man accused of stabbing blind resident at Park Ridge assisted living facility

The Brief A 79-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 73-year-old blind resident who uses a wheelchair at a Park Ridge assisted living facility, police said. A nurse tackled the suspect to stop the attack and was injured. All three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Thomas Jones faces attempted murder and two aggravated battery charges and was taken to court for a detention hearing.



A 79-year-old man is accused of stabbing a blind resident who uses a wheelchair at a Park Ridge assisted living facility before a nurse intervened, authorities said.

Stabbing at suburban Chicago assisting living facility

The backstory:

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Summit of Uptown Assisted Living, 10 N. Summit Ave.

Park Ridge police said officers responded to the facility after receiving a report of a stabbing in the dining room.

Investigators said 79-year-old Thomas Jones got into an altercation with a 73-year-old male resident who is blind and uses a wheelchair. Jones allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen with a knife, police said.

Pictured is 79-year-old Thomas Jones. (Park Ridge PD )

A nurse who witnessed the attack tackled Jones to stop him, according to police. The nurse was injured during the incident.

The victim, the nurse and Jones were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

What's next:

After receiving medical treatment, Jones was released into the custody of Park Ridge police and taken to the police station for further investigation.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved three felony charges against Jones:

Attempted murder

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery to a nurse

Jones was then taken to the Cook County Courthouse in Skokie for a detention hearing.