Man accused of stabbing blind resident at Park Ridge assisted living facility
CHICAGO - A 79-year-old man is accused of stabbing a blind resident who uses a wheelchair at a Park Ridge assisted living facility before a nurse intervened, authorities said.
Stabbing at suburban Chicago assisting living facility
The backstory:
The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Summit of Uptown Assisted Living, 10 N. Summit Ave.
Park Ridge police said officers responded to the facility after receiving a report of a stabbing in the dining room.
Investigators said 79-year-old Thomas Jones got into an altercation with a 73-year-old male resident who is blind and uses a wheelchair. Jones allegedly stabbed the man in the abdomen with a knife, police said.
Pictured is 79-year-old Thomas Jones. (Park Ridge PD )
A nurse who witnessed the attack tackled Jones to stop him, according to police. The nurse was injured during the incident.
The victim, the nurse and Jones were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
What's next:
After receiving medical treatment, Jones was released into the custody of Park Ridge police and taken to the police station for further investigation.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved three felony charges against Jones:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon
- Aggravated battery to a nurse
Jones was then taken to the Cook County Courthouse in Skokie for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by a news release from Park Ridge police.