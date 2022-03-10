Man charged in deadly shooting during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

article

A man is facing charges in connection with fatally shooting a man during an attempted armed robbery last August in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Deshawn London, 20, was accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Torrence Sumerlin who was standing at the rear of a vehicle with its open trunk on Aug. 20 in the 2400 block of West Polk Street, police said.

Sumerlin was shot in the chest and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

London was arrested Monday in the Fifth City neighborhood.

He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and attempted escape from a peace officer, police said.

London is due in bond court Thursday.