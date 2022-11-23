Man crashes vehicle into fences in Logan Square after suffering apparent medical episode

A man is in critical condition after suffering an apparent medical episode and crashing his vehicle Wednesday in Logan Square

At about 12:33 p.m., a 45-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord in the 2700 block of North Central Park when he may have experienced a medical episode and struck multiple fences.

The vehicle then flipped over and landed on its hood, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 5-year-old, who was also in the car, was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



