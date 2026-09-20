Bears quarterback Caleb Williams status TBD after hamstring injury vs. Vikings

On a day where not much had gone right for the Chicago Bears, it got so much worse.

Quarterback Caleb Williams slipped up and suffered a lower body injury. He needed to be carted off the field after he writhed in pain on the field in the fourth quarter.

What we know:

Williams was helped off the field after going down with an apparent injury in the fourth quarter vs. the Vikings. He was scrambling to the left, and had a lane on first and goal where he could have scored.

Williams then pulled up and slumped down to the turf. It was a non-contact injury.

"You never want to see any teammate go down," defensive tackle Grady Jarrett told reporters. "Our reaction is probably the same as the crowd."

He was helped off the field, and wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The cart came out a little later to take him to the locker room.

"He’s a huge part of what we want to be about, man," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "He’s embraced all that. He’s staying positive."

Williams completed 15 of his 26 passes for 138 yards and an interception on a gross day at Soldier Field.

What's next:

The Bears will have more on the injury tomorrow.

"I just saw him a second ago," Johnson said after the game. "He’s in good spirits, a team player."

They'll officially undergo imaging to see the severity of the hamstring injury. However, it's not a knee injury or an Achilles' injury. That earns a sigh of relief.

Williams walked through and exited the locker room as reporters surrounded Tyson Bagent’s locker and spoke to Bagent.

"You could kind of see it in real time. I’m actually happy that it’s nothing with the knee," Johnson said. "That was my first inclination, but the hamstring can be pretty damaging as well, so we’ll see how bad it is tomorrow and we’ll go from there."

This story will be updated.