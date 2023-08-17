Man dies after being found shot 6 times on Near West Side

A man was shot six times and killed Wednesday night on Chicago's Near West Side.

Officers found the man, who was in his 40s, suffering from six gunshot wounds to the torso around 10:22 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.