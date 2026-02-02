Lane Bryant murders investigation continues 18 years later in Tinley Park

The Brief Tinley Park police say the investigation into the 2008 Lane Bryant murders has never stopped. A multi-agency task force continues to review evidence, tips and forensic data as technology evolves. A $100,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Eighteen years after five women were killed inside a clothing store in Chicago's south suburbs, police say the investigation remains active, with detectives continuing to review evidence and leads using newer technology.

What we know:

The Tinley Park Police Department says it is still actively investigating the Feb. 2, 2008 murders of five women inside the Lane Bryant store that was located at the Brookside Marketplace shopping center.

"This investigation has never stopped," Police Chief Tom Tilton said in a statement. "Our detectives and partners continue to evaluate leads, review evidence, and apply available investigative and forensic tools as they evolve. This work occurs every day."

The case is being handled by a multi-agency task force that includes:

Tinley Park PD

Illinois State Police

Illinois Attorney General’s Office

Will County State’s Attorney’s Office

FBI’s Chicago Field Office

Village officials say these partnerships provide access to national resources, forensic expertise, and specialized support.

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz said the village remains committed to supporting the work.

"We’re more determined than ever to solving this case," he said. "Our diligence has never wavered, nor has our passion for seeking justice for the women we lost that day."

The backstory:

On the morning of Feb. 2, 2008, five women were bound with duct tape and shot to death inside what was then a Lane Bryant clothing store. A sixth woman survived by playing dead.

The killings shocked the Tinley Park community and drew national attention. Despite early leads, the person responsible has never been caught.

Family members of the victims have said they continue to hope for answers. In past interviews with FOX Chicago, relatives said they believed the case would eventually be solved.

"Somebody will be caught one day. Soon. Justice can be served and the next press conference we have is when the guy got caught," Maurice Hamilton said in 2018 about his sister Rhoda McFarland's killer.

What's next:

Tinley Park village manager Pat Carr said newer technology remains a key focus in finding the killer.

"With the help of new technology, access to national-level assets and new forensic capabilities, we are committed to solving this crime," he said.

Authorities have released a new, 3-D modeled composite image of the man who shot five women to death at a Tinley Park Lane Bryant store on Feb. 2, 2008. | Tinley Park police

A composite image of the suspect and an audio recording from the 911 call remain publicly available, and investigators continue to ask for tips. A $100,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

What you can do:

Investigators urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward. Tips can be submitted by phone or email: 708-444-5394 or lanebryant.tipline@tinleypark.org.