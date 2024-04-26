Man dies after being shot 20 times in Englewood

A man died after being shot 20 times Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. and found a man who had been shot 20 times in the 200 block of West 72nd Street, according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.