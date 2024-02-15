Man killed after van found engulfed in flames at Love's Travel Stop

A man is dead after his vehicle went up in flames in the parking lot of a gas station just outside the Chicago area in Grundy County.

The fire happened at 3 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Love's Travel Center at 12 W. Northbrook Drive in Dwight.

The man's van was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. After they extinguished the fire, firefighters say they found his remains.

He was pronounced deceased at 3:55 a.m. and his identity has not been released.

The Grundy County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.