Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood

A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.

The offender punched the victim in the stomach.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

The offender fled and is not in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.