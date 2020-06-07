Man missing from Jeffery Manor

article

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since last week from Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

Paul Cohen, 53, was last seen May 31 near the 9900 block of South Yates Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He may need medical attention.

Cohen was driving a gray 2018 Toyota SUV with a White Sox license plate, police said. The vehicle was found June 6 near Cermak Road and Kedzie Avenue in Little Village.

Cohen is a 5-foot-8, 190-pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He has multiple tattoos including a tribal ring around his bicep, the taurus symbol, the infinity symbol and comedy and tragedy masks. He also has a metal plate in his ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.