Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl from China to Chicago

A River Grove man is headed to prison for his role in importing fentanyl and other drugs from China and selling them on the streets of Chicago.

Judge Sara Ellis sentenced Nestor Burgos to 15 years in prison Monday in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. Burgos pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal drug and firearm charges.

The 32-year-old admitted in a plea agreement that he worked with Rolando Estrada in the summer of 2017 to transport fentanyl, fentanyl-like dugs, heroin and cocaine via mail from China to Chicago, prosecutors said. Burgos also admitted to possessing two handguns and a silencer.

Estrada was living in Mexico at the time and ordered the drugs online, prosecutors said. Burgos sold the drugs in Chicago and paid Estrada a portion of the proceeds in Bitcoins.

Estrada also pleaded guilty to federal drug charges earlier this month, and his sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 19, 2020.