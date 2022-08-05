Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale

A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was shot once in the back and drove himself to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.