Missing girl, 13, may be on South Side

article

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since last month and might be on the city’s South Side.

Marshae Rogers was last seen June 16, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is a 5-foot-7, 140-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She may be in the areas near the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue or the area between South Damen and South Hoyne avenues between the 5700 and 6900 blocks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.