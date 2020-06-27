Missing Indiana girl, 16, believed to be with 21-year-old man, has been located

article

UPDATE SATURDAY NIGHT: Indiana State Police say Analiese Pinkston has been located safely and the "Silver Alert" has been canceled.

Indiana State Police have issued a "Silver Alert" for a missing 16-year-old girl, believed to be with a 21-year-old man.

Analiese Marie Pinkston was last seen getting into a white 2014 Land Rover with Indiana license plate 902RQP.

She is believed to be in the company of Collin Wayne Kelty, a 21-year-old white male, 6 feet 3 inches, 212 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.

Pinskton is a 16-year-old white female, 4 feet 10 inches, 120 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black (dark) colored sleeveless top, white jeans, flip flop shoes.

Pinkston is missing from Farmersburg, Indiana which is 84 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

Advertisement

She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Analiese Marie Pinkston, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-4308 or 911.