Mother, infant reported missing from South Shore may be in NW Indiana

article

A 17-year-old mother and her newborn have been reported missing from South Shore, and may be in South Bend, Indiana.

Ty’yonna Griffin and 4-month-old Jacob Griffin were last seen Sunday near the 6800 block of South Crandon Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Ty’yonna Griffin may be in need of medication, police said. She may be using the name Ty’yonna Shay’bre Strong.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.