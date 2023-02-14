Nikki Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid

article

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, has officially entered the 2024 presidential race.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old Haley became the first Republican to officially challenge Trump for the GOP nomination — sharing a campaign video on social media.

The announcement marks an about-face for the ex-Trump Cabinet official, who said two years ago that she wouldn’t challenge her former boss for the White House in 2024.

But she changed her mind in recent months, citing, among other things, the country’s economic troubles and the need for "generational change," a nod to the 76-year-old Trump’s age.

Likely rivals include Sen. Tim Scott, a fellow South Carolinian and perhaps the most celebrated elected official in a state where Trump has already locked up endorsements from the governor and its senior senator, Lindsey Graham. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could also be formidable foes should they run, as widely expected.

