Northbrook man reached speed of over 130 mph in crash that killed Glenview senior: prosecutors

A Northbrook man is facing charges for allegedly speeding and causing the crash that killed a beloved Glenbrook South High School senior on Mother's Day.

The suspect in the case, 21-year-old Taeyoung Kim, made his first court appearance Saturday.

Judge David Kelly said this was "a fast and furious deadly accident" and that it was the suspect's choice to weaponize his vehicle. He added that it was a "brazen disregard to human life."

"He just wants to sincere apologies and condolences to all the victim's families; they feel very sick about this," said Kim’s attorney, James Kuhn, after translating for Kim's father.

Taeyoung Kim, 21, was ordered to remain behind bars during his court appearance on Saturday.

He's accused of speeding and causing the crash that killed 17-year-old Marko Niketic.

RELATED: Marko Niketic's death: Northbrook man charged in crash that killed Glenview teen

Kim is facing multiple charges, which include two counts of aggravated DUI, reckless homicide and numerous traffic citations.

After court, Kim's attorney said his parents were sick and shell-shocked.

"He's blaming a lot on himself as a father, maybe a lack of supervision," said Kuhn.

Throughout the hearing, Niketic's mother held a photo of her son.

Prosecutors said Kim had alcohol and marijuana in his system and that his own dash cam video recorded him running a red light and speeding from downtown Chicago to suburban Glenview.

The speed limit on Lake Avenue is 35 miles per hour.

Prosecutors said Kim was driving 131 miles per hour seconds before the crash and that he'd turned his headlights off.

Niketic was turning left when the two collided. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene and his car was split in half.

The suspect's attorney said he was disappointed by the judge's decision to detain him. Prosecutors said Kim was previously on supervision for speeding and disregarding a traffic control device.

"I don't believe he's a flight risk. His family has strong ties to the community. He's a U of I student studying archaeology," Kuhn said.

Niketic's girlfriend was in his passenger seat at the time of the crash and suffered severe injuries, including a brain bleed, a broken pelvis, and she reportedly had a seizure.

Kim is due back in court on May 24 in Skokie.