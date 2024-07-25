Dog fatally shot after attacking, injuring owners in Elgin: police

A man and woman in Elgin are hospitalized after they were attacked by their own dog Thursday evening.



Elgin police responded around 5 p.m. to the 900 block of High Street.



Authorities arrived at the scene and found the dog attacking its two owners.



"It attacked the owner, attacked both of the owners, and it finally grabbed the woman's arm, and it got both of her arms, tore it down to the bone," said neighbor Mark Freshour.



Neighbors said the dog was attacking another dog at the time before it turned on its owners.



"They looked at the situation and pulled a gun and shot the dog. There was no way to get that dog to turn loose; it clamped on so hard; they were trying for five minutes to get the dog off and police got here and they had to shoot it," said Freshour.



An officer pulled their weapon and shot the dog to stop the attack. Despite rendering aid to the dog, it did not survive its injury, according to police.



The dog's owners were transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.