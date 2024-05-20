Chicago braces for potentially severe storms

Storms are set to pass through the Chicago area Monday with potentially damaging winds, hail and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the Fox 32 viewing area in a "slight risk" for severe storms this afternoon andevening. This is a level 2 of 5 on SPC's severe risk scale, and means scattered severe storms are possible.

The main hazards will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but we are also highlighted in the 2% tornado risk. While we don't have a high likelihood of tornadoes.

Tuesday will also have its fair share of turbulent weather. The SPC has the Chicago area in the "enhanced" and "slight" risk for severe storms. All hazards are possible Tuesday with the worst of it expected in the evening or nighttime. Winds could be as high as 70 mph during that time period.

For all of the latest severe weather updates, download the FOX 32 weather app.