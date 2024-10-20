Northern Illinois University shooting leaves one wounded

Northern Illinois University police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in a parking lot on the west side of campus.

According to an alert sent by the university at 1:16 a.m., one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NIU police are asking the community to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the shooting or who witnessed suspicious activity is urged to contact the NIU Department of Police and Public Safety at 815-753-1212 or the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 815-753-TIPS (8477).

There is no further information available at this time.